Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Met office Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain (light snowfalls over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. However, foggy conditions are expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situations, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and northern areas of the country on Saturday evening/nigt.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature of 26 and 11 degree centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours. The Met Office has also forecast partly cloudy and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were; Skardu -08°C, Gupis -05°C, Astorte, Kalam, Hunza -04°C, Kalat, Quetta, .—APP

