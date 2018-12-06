Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

The Met Office said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions during morning. The Met Office also predicted rain with light snowfall over the hills at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours. Skardu remained the coldest city in the country with -08°C temperature. The Multan local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.—APP

