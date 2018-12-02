Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast c mainly cold and dry weather will continu for next few days. The temperature in Quetta also dropped to the freezing point, while the mountainous regions received light rain and snowfall.

The mercury goes down by six degrees Celsius in Skardu, as a cold and dry weather spell reported in most parts of the country on Saturday. Skardu reported the coldest place in the country with minus six degree temperature.

According to weather reports, a shallow westerly wave was affecting northern areas of the country. Islamabad, Peshawar, Chitra, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Dir and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir also experiened dry and cool weather.

Cold and frosty winds blowing in Barkhan and other parts of northern Balochistan, while Qalat experiencing intense cold and frosty weather, according to reports.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp