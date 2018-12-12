Cold, dry weather to persist, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

The Met office Tuesday forecast very cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain (with snow over hills) is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situations, westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in next 12 hours. Rain, thunderstorm (with snow over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Following rainfalls were recorded during last 24 hours: Chakwal 08 mm, Lahore 05 mm, Mangla 04 mm, Jhelum 03 mm, Sialkot 02 mm, Bhakkar , M.B.Din, Gujranwala, Gujrat 01mm, Muzaffarabad, Kotli 04mm, Rawalakot 03mm, Garidupatta 02mm, Parachinar 09, Pattan 08, Balakot 05, Chitral 02, Bannu.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp