Cold, dry weather to persist, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

The Met office Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.Another westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday and likely to grip upper parts on Tuesday and may persist till Wednesday.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Skardu -10°C, Kalam, Gupis, Bagrote -08°C, Astore -06°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Rawalakot -03°C, Mirkhani -02°C, Dir, Drosh and Gilgit -01°C, Islamabad 04 C, Peshawar 06 C, Lahore 07 C.—APP

