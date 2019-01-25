Cold, dry weather to persist, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while light rain – with light snowfall over the hills – is expected at few places in Malakand Division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situations, a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 04, Kalam 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 01, GB: Bunji 01.—APP

