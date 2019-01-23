Cold, dry weather to persist, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

The Met office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country while light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situations, a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and may persist till next 24-36 hours. Scattered rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours. Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters : Punjab: Okara 40, Sargodha (City 24, A/P 15), Lahore (A/P 18, city 12), Murree 15, Gujrat17, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Z.P 06, IIAP 05.—APP

