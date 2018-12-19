Cold, dry weather to persist in coming days

Islamabad

The meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in almost across country including provincial capital Lahore during the next couple of days. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees celsius. According to the weather experts, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours. However, dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next few days. Experts have predicted that the prevailing weather condition would persist during the next few days. Farmers have been advised to take adoptive measures and schedule the irrigation plans.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp