Cold, dry weather to persist across country

Islamabad

The met office Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situations, a fresh westerly wave is approaching to western/southwestern parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts during next 24 to 48 hours. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Monday were as follow; Astore, Kalam -9°C, Skardu, Bagrote -8°C, Gupis -6°C, Malamjabba, Hunza -4°C, Mirkhani, Drosh, Dir -3°C, Rawalakot -2°C, Parachinar, Murree -1°C, Islambad 4 °C, Peshawar 5°C, Lahore 7°C.—APP

