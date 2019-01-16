Cold, dry weather to grip, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Cold and cloudy weather with chances of drizzle is expected at isolated places in Kohat and Rawalpindi divisions during next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country on Wednesday.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Astore, Skardu -14°C, Bagrote -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Hunza, Malamjabba -07°C, Rawalakot -06°C, Dir -05°C, Drosh, Gilgit, Quetta, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Bunji, Chillas -02°C, Kakul, Balakot, Zhob, Muzaffarabad, Mirkhani -01°C, Islamabad 00C, Peshawar 01C, Lahore 04C. — APP

