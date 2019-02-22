Cold, dry weather to grip, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country whereas rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A westerly wave is effecting upper parts of the country. Rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) occurred in most parts of the country. Following rainfalls were recorded in millimetres during Last 24 hours: Punjab: Narowal 85, Sialkot (Cantt 48, AP 42), Jhelum 44, Murree 42, Mangla 41, Gujranwala 39, Lahore (Ap 37, City 35), Faisalabad 34, Sahiwal 33, Islamabad (Zp 32, Saidpur 31, Golra, Ap 30, Bokra 26), Khanewal 32, Hafizabad, Okara 31, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 29, Chaklala 24), Kashmir: Rawalakot 45, Garidupatta 42, Kotli 31, Muzaffarabad 27, Balochistan: Khuzdar 41, Lasbella 28, Sibbi 21, Barkhan 20, Turbat 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 39, Parachinar 37, Kalam 34, Dir (Upper 31, Lower 25), Sindh: Moenjodaro 39, Larkana 36, Jacobabad 29, Sukkur 26, Gilgit-baltistan: Skardu 19, Astore 15. Snowfall (inch): Kalam 17, Astore 06, Skardu, Malamjabba 05, Chitral, Gupis, Ziarat 04, Drosh 03, Dir 02, Mirkhani 01.—APP

