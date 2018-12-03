Cold dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Met office Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while foggy conditions are expected at a few places in Gujranwala Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. The Bahawalpur Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for the division during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 29 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 15 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Monday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp