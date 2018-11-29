Cold dry weather to grip most parts of country

Islamabad

Met office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country while light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to PMD rains coupled with thunderstorm and gusty winds occurred at scattered places of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places of Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Kohat divisions during the last 24 hours, while hills received snowfall.

However there was a high likelihood of rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds happening at scattered places of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad.—APP

