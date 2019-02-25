Cold, dry weather to grip most parts of country

Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country with rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situations, continental air prevailed over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts on Monday and Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, wather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at a few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Kalam -11°C, Astore -08°C, Gupis and Skardu -06°C, Kalat and Bagrote -05°C, Malamjabba and Hunza -04°C, Drosh and Parachinar -03°C, Mirkhani -02°C, Dir and Quetta -01°C, Peshawar and Islambad 05C, and Lahore 09C, The Provincial Met Officer Sunday forecast cold weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad.—APP

