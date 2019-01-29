Cold, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours and foggy conditions in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to synoptic situations, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country, while light rain occurred at few places in Makran division during last 24 years.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Skardu and Kalam -16°C, Astore -15°C, Bagrote -14°C, Gupis -11°C, Hunza -10°C, Malamjabba -07°C, Drosh, Rawalakot, Dir, Parachinar and Kalat -05°C, Mirkhani and Quetta -04°C, Kakul -03°C, Kamra and Murree -02°C, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Risalpur, Chillas, Chitral, Garidupatta and Islamabad -01°C, Peshawar 00 C, and Lahore 04 C.—APP

