Cold, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

The Met office Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division.

According to the synoptic situations, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Following rainfalls were recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02 mm, Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded in Astore -15°C, Skardu, Kalam -13°C, Bagrote -11°C, Gupis, Malamjabba -09°C, Hunza, Quetta -08°C, Kalat, Dir -06°C, Rawalakot, Chitral, Drosh -05°C, Kakul -04°C, Murree -03°C, Islamabad -01C, Peshawar 02C, Lahore 05C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp