Cold, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Met office forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while Moderate/Shallow foggy conditions were likely to continue in plains of Punjab,upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

According to the synoptic situations continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in few central and southern Punjab.

Bahawalpur Met office forecast dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. Maximum temperature forecast during next 24 hours in the city would be 22 Centigrade and the minimum as 07 Centigrade.

Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

