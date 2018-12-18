Cold, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

The Met office Monday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours.

According to the synoptic situations continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. However weather remained cold and dry in other most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were as Skardu -12°C, Astore-09°C, Gupis -08°C, Quetta, Kalam, Hunza, Kalat -06°C, Gilgit -05°C, Bagrote -04°C, Rawalakot -03°C,Islamabad 01 C, Peshawar 02 C, Lahore 05 C and Chitral 01 C.

According to a weatherman, the minimum temperature in the federal capital was recorded four-degree centigrade and it is likely to go down to one-degree centigrade in the next two days. He forecast that Islamabad’s temperature would be around 1-3 degree centigrade until the weekend.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp