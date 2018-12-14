Cold, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

The Met office Thursday forecast ery cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situations continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Kalam -11°C, Kalat, Gupis -06°C, Quetta, Astore, Malamjabba, Hunza -05°C, Bagrote, Skardu -04°C, Dir -03°C, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Murree -02°C, Drosh, Chitral, Kakul, Gilgit -01°C,C,Islamabad 04 C, Peshawar 04 C, Lahore 07 C. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.—APP

