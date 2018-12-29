Cold, dry weather to grip in most parts of country

Islamabad

Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while dense to shallow foggy conditions were likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situations continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. Foggy conditions prevailed in upper Sindh, Peshawar divisions, few central and southern Punjab during the past 24 hours.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures were: Skardu -14°C, Astore -10°C, Gupis -08°C, Kalam, Gilgit, Quetta, Kalat, Hunza -7°C, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Dir -5°C, Malamjabba, Muree -4°C, Dalbandin, Lower Dir, Kakul, Drosh -3°C, Balakot, Chillas, Mirkhani, Bunji -2°C, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Garhi duppata, Islamabad, Norowal, Muzaffarabad -1°C, Peshawar 0 C, Lahore 0 C, Chitral 4 C. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is experiencing severe cold weather condition which has affected normal life in upper parts. According to details, Skardu on Friday (today) remained coldest city in the region with minus 14 temperatures.—APP

