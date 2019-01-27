Cold, dry weather to continue

Islamabad

The Met Office Saturday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country in next 24 hours while light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. According into the synoptic situations a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country, met office reported.

However rain with snow fall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Office also predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the region. However rain with snow fall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral.—APP

