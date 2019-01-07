Cold, dry weather, rain at isolated places predicted

Islamabad

The Met office Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain with snowfall is expected in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.

According to synoptic situations, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country during next 24 hours. Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were as follow: Skardu -15°C, Astore, kalam -12°C, Gupis -08°C, Bagrote, Hunza -07°C, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Dir, Quetta, Kalat -05°C, Muree, Rawalakot -04°C, Chitral, Gilgit, Kakul, Drosh -03°C, Lower Dir -02, Mirkhani, Dalbandin, Garhi duppata, Balakot and Risalpur -01°C, Peshawar 01 C, Islamabad 02C, Lahore 04 C.—APP

