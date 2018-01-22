Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana and Bahawalpur divisions. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is expected to enter in Balochistan today and likely to affect upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

The Multan Met office has forecast cold and party cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24.1 degree centigrade and 7.2 degree centigrade, respectively.—APP