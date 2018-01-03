Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while foggy conditions to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Tuesday. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 15 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 01 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday were Astore -09°C, Quetta, Skardu, Gupis -08°C, Gilgit, Kalat, Hunza -07°C, Kalam -06°C, Bagrote, Ziarat, Dir -05°C, Mirkhani, Lower Dir, Rawalakot -02°C, Parachinar, Bunji, Drosh, and Kamra -01°C, Chitral, Murree 00°C, Islamabad 01 °C, Peshawar 02°C, Lahore 03°C, Faisaabad 04°C, Muzaffarabad 05°C, Multan 06°C, Hyderbad 08°C and Karachi 11°C.—APP