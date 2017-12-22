Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Dense fog is likely over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, during morning hours while cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the country in next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and may persist next 24 hours. an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Malakand division. Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Balochistan: Khuzdar 09mm,Lasbella 07mm, Ormara 04mm, Barkhan, Quetta (S.M) Trace. Sindh: Sukkur 08mm, Jacobabad 04mm, Larkana, Moenjodaro, Rohri 02mm. KP: Malamjabba 02, Kakul 01, Balakot Trace. Kashmir: Rawalakot 01, Garidupatta, Muzaffarabad Trace. Punjab: D.G.Khan, Kot Addu Multan, Murree, Islamabad, D.G khan Trace, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Gilgit Trace.—APP