Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Cold wave to grip Balochistan and its adjoining areas of Sindh for next two days while cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Shallow foggy conditions are likely over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours as continental air is prevailing over most parts parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, very cold weather conditions prevailed over most parts of Balochistan.

The Quetta Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for the provincial capital during next 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded -8.5 degree centigrade here on Thursday and -8 was recorded in Kalat. Minimum temperatures on Thursday recorded were Quetta -09°C, Kalat -08°C, Dalbandin -06 °C, Dir and Kalam -05 °C, Gilgit -04 °C, Skardu, Chitral -03 °C, Murree 00 °C, Islamabad 02 °C, Peshawar 03 °C, Muzaffarabad, Faisaabad, Lahore 04 °C, Multan 05 °C, Karachi 09 °C and Hyderbad 10 °C.—APP