Islamabad

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over mountains) is forecast at isolated places on Tuesday. According to National Weather Forecasting Center, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Shallow fog is also likely to prevail at Isolated places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning time.—APP