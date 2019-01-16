Cold, dry weather predicted, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Cold and dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country while light rain with light snowfall over the hills likely at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours. According to synoptic situations, continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still present in northern areas of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Malamjabba 03 mm, Pattan, Dir 02 mm, Mirkhani, Kalam 01 mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01 mm, Rawalakot 01 mm. Whereas snowfall remained as: GB: Astore, Skardu 01 inch, Bagrote Trace KP: Malamjabba Trace.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday was Skardu -14°C, Astore -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Bagrote -08°C, Kalam -06°C, Hunza, Drosh -04°C, Malamjabba, Dir -03°C, Parachinar, Chillas, Chitral, Gilgit, Murree, Rawalakot -02°C, Mirkhani -01°C, Islamabad 01 °C, Peshawar 04 °C and Lahore 04 °C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp