Cold, dry weather predicted

Islamabad

The Met Office on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of country, however foggy conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and D.I Khan districts in the morning time for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Officer also predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the region.

However, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

Highest maximum temperature 24 centigrades and lowest minimum 10 centigrades were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours. The Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.6 degree centigrade and 5.7 degree centigrade respectively.—APP

