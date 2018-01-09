Cold, dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast that mainly cold and dry weather would persists during next 24 hours in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official of PMD Muhammad Ayaz said,” Continental air would prevail over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, he added. He said, light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at a few places in Malakand, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and upper FATA. Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.—APP