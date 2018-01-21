Cold, dry weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. However, light rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog is likely to develop over few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Meanwhile, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand division while at isolated places in Hazara divisions. Gupis remained the coldest area in the country with -07°C temperature.—APP