Cold, dry weather likely in most parts, fog to grip plain areas

Islamabad

Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during next 24 hours. According to synoptic situations continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 06, Malamjabba 03mm, Dir 02mm, Kalam, Drosh 01mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Hunza, Skardu 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01mm.

Whereas snowfall recorded as Astore 2.5 inch, Malamjabba 1.0 inch, Bagrote, Skardu 0.5 inch and Hunza 0.2 inch. Minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Bagrote -12°C, Skardu, Kalam -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Astore -08°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza.—APP

