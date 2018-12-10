Cold, dry weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm (with snow over hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab. According to the synoptic situations, westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm (with snow over the hills) occurred at scattered places in KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeter (mm) during last 24 hours: Saidu Sharif 26mm, Dir (Upper 26, lower 20), Balakot 23, Malamjabba 21, Kalam 20, Peshawar City 18, Pattan 17, Risalpur 14, Parachinar 11, Mirkhani, Kakul 10, Cherat 09, Drosh 06, Kohat, D.I.khan 03, Chitral 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 37, Shamsabad 24), Islamabad (Saidpur 35, Golra 29, ZP 28, Bokra 26), Joharabad 19,Mangla 15, Kamra 13, Chakwal, Bhakkar 11, Jhang 09, Murree, Layyah 08, Sargodha 07, D.G.Khan 04, Sialkot.—APP

