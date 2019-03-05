Cold, dry weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

According to the weather report, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during Tuesday and Wednesday. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Balakot 08 mm, Dir, Mirkhani, Kakul 05mm, Saidu Sharif, Pattan 02mm, Drosh, Cherat 01mm, Balochistan: Khuzdar 06mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06mm, Chillas 01mm and Punjab: Gujranwala 03mm, Sargodha, Hafizabad 02mm, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Kamra and Noorpurthal 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Bagrote 02 inches and traces in Skardu. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Bagrote, Kalam -06 C, Parachinar -05 C, Malamjabba, Skardu -04 C, Gupis, Hunza and Astore -03 C. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. Highest temperatures expected for next 24 hours would be 28 Centigrade while the lowest as 12 Centigrade degrees. The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

