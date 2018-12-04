Cold, dry weather in most of areas

Islamabad

The Met office Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while rain with light snowfall over the hilly area is also expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situations, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Today’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Skardu -10°C, Astore, Gupis -05°C, Gilgit -04°C, Mirkhani, Kalam Hunza -03°C, Bagrote -02°C, Islamabad 04 C, Quetta -02C, Peshawar 05 C, Chitral 05 C and Murree 02 C.—APP

