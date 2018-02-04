Cold, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. A shallow westerly trough is affecting northern parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at few places in Kalam.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kalam 01 mm. The KP Meteorological Department here Saturday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm and snowfall is also expected over the hills at isolated places in Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Shangla, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mansehra and Battagram districts. Minimum temperature of -04°C in Kalam ,-03 in Parachinar, -02 in Malam Jabba, and 0°C in Darosh. Mostly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of GB region with chances of light rain with snow is expected at isolated places.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday were Quetta -10°C, Skardu -07°C, Kalat -05°C, Kalam -04°C, Astore, Parachinar -03°C. Peshawar, Gilgit -01°C, Chitral, Murree 01°C, Dir 00°C, Islamabad 03°C, Muzaffarabad 04°C, Faisalabad 06°C, Lahore 07°C, Multan 08°C, Karachi 12°C and Hyderbad 14°C.—APP