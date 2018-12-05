Cold, dry weather, fog at isolated places

Islamabad

The Met office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions during early morning hours. According to synoptic situations, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were as follow: Skardu -08°C, Astore, Gupis -05°C, Kalat -04, Gilgit, Hunza -03°C, Mirkhani, Kalam -02°C, Islamabad 04 C, Quetta -01C, Peshawar 05 C, Chitral 01 C,Murree 03 C.

The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperatures 31 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

