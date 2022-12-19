Cold, dry weather expected

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan. Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded on Monday morning. Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar six, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus three, Murree three and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and, Baramula while cold and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded; Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eight, Pulwama and Shopian zero degree centigrade. On the other and the Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours. It said that fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi.—INP