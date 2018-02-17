Cold, dry weather to continue in most parts

Islamabad

The met office Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly trough is prevailing over extreme northern parts of the country.

During last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle occurred at one or two places in Gilgit Baltistan and Skardu.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were Parachinar, Skardu -04°C, Kalam, Malamjabba -03°C, Rawalakot, Gupis, Astore, Dir -01°C, Chitral 00°C, Gilgit 02°C, Quetta 03°C, Murree 04°C, Muzaffarabad 05°C, Peshawar 07°C, Islamabad 08°C, Lahore 09°C, Faisalabad 10°C, Multan 11°C, Hyderbad 13°C and Karachi 15°C.

The KP Provincial Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Lower Dir, Chitral, Upper Dir, Bunner, Shangla districts and FATA (Kurram, Khyber agencies) while at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar.—APP