Cold, dry weather to continue

Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to a PMD spokesman, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand divisions, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Gilgit-Baltistan. During the last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain/drizzle occurred in Bagrote.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during next 24 hours. maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 14 and 02 degree Centigrade in the city. The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP