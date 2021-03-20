Coke Studio releases new song on Pakistan Day

The new Coke Studio Pakistan Day special will enthrall you with its calming patriotic rhythms and tunes that are really are a vibe!

Just 15 hours after its release on YouTube, Ao Ehad Karain received 93,000 views.

The music video is a new take on our customs, reflecting Pakistan’s richness. It features the best of Pakistan’s new talent, from green mountains to the depths of the blue oceans, Mughal architecture to beach sunsets.

Young Stunners, Sadaat Shafqat Amanat Ali, Zaw Ali, Ali Hamza, Nimra Rafique, Mehek Ali, Adnan Dhool, Haroon Shahid, Surtaal Academy, Nabiha Saleem, Saad Ahmed, Zahab Hussain, Rida Batool, Farwa Batool, Shammu Bai, Kashif Din, and Vishnu Saagar are featured in the song. Ali Hamza from Noori produced the song and the music maestro really put his heart into the masterpiece.

What are your thoughts about the song? Let us know in the comments.