Cohesion among institutions imperative for timely holding of general elections

Peshawar

Political experts here Wednesday said democracy was panacea of all problems and stressed the need for cohesion among all state institutions to ensure timely holding of general elections besides carrying democratic system forward. The experts said only five months were left in the general elections and political forces instead to pulling each other legs and accusing each others, should get united for 2018 polls.

Despite up and downs, they said, it would be landmark occasion when the nation will go for 2018 general election this year to elect a new democratic government to lead the country till 2023. PML (N) KP Parliamentary leader, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP that it would be an historic day when PML(N) government would complete its five years tenure in June despite prolonged agitation and sit inn by opposition.

He said political stability and continuity of policies was imperative for sustained economic growth and development, adding Parliament was a supreme institution.—APP