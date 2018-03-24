Coffee table book on renowned cubist Mansoor Rahi’s works launched

Zubair Qureshi

A coffee table book titled ‘Rahi – the cubist legend of Asia’ on the noted cubist artist of our times Mansoor Rahi coupled with an exhibition of paintings was launched here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts. The coffee-table book on the art of the maestro in cubism is written by Mansoor Rahi’s son Danish Rahi who took two years to research on each and every piece of photograph and facts included in the book. The hardbound book covers about 60 years of art-journey of Mansur Rahi divided into different chapters.

Mansur Rahi while speaking on the occasion said the book was a well-researched work on his journey starting from 1957. An artist’s journey is a laborious work that keeps on getting mature with the passage of time like a child that grows up to a young man and then an old man of wisdom. He said, “I start with all passion and emotional strength but the scientific analysis of the content and situation converts into a synthesis that make my work look more mature and meaningful”.

The PNCA Director General Jamal Shah said Mansur Rahi is not only a legendry artist but a great teacher as well. He knows how to educate and groom the young artists that has created the Generation Rahi, several hundred disciples of him in different cities of Pakistan and abroad as well. It proves his belief in sharing of the learning and his love for the art. Dr Arjumand Faisal said the book is a marvelous work on Mansur Rahi’s journey, and the author has documented a chapter of art history. He also asked for a book on Hajra Mansur’s work as well. Shireen Ghiba Naji, artist and the art critic, and the PNCA Director Visual Arts Amna Patudi also spoke about the art of Mansur Rahi.

The author of the book Danish Rahi said the photographs of Mansur Rahi taken on different times speak of Rahi’s consistence. His art a gradual growth of a school of thought that is less known and practiced in Pakistan but Mansur Rahi has given an identity to this school of thought in the country, and made Pakistan known worldwide for the cubism.