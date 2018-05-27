Code of conduct for elections

ELECTION Commission of Pakistan has convened a meeting of all political parties in Islamabad on May 31 to deliberate on a code of conduct for the next general election. A draft has also been sent to the parties and they have been asked to come with their proposals and recommendations so as to finalize code on day.

The Commission seems to be confused as far as finalization and implementation of the code of conduct is concerned. It has already used its massive powers that it got after adoption of the latest election law by Parliament to block release of development funds and ban fresh recruitments despite the fact that this too forms part of the code, which normally comes into force after announcement of election schedule by the election supervisory bodies elsewhere in the world. On the one hand the Commission has used its powers unilaterally to deny provincial and federal governments from continuing with developmental programmes initiated for the benefit of the masses to which they are fully entitled but on the other hand there is no implementation of the code of conduct in the backdrop of election campaigns already launched by almost all political parties. In the absence of the code we are witnessing incidents like daredevil slapping during television programme without incurring any penalty. Political opponents are also resorting to trading of wild allegations and even resort to name calling during press conferences, corner meetings and processions. There is also no concern about lavish expenditure on election related activities and some parties and leaders are even using aircraft and helicopters for the purpose. It is also strange that the ECP prepares and releases code of conduct separately for each election whereas there should be a model code of conduct as in the case of India which should come into force automatically from a specific date. It has also been observed that codes are issued for violations and violators go unchecked as the Commission pretends not to have the required paraphernalia to monitor such violations. In this age of media proliferation and technological innovations, it should not be difficult for the Commission to do so by employing a dedicated team of professionals to monitor national and social media.

