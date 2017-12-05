‘Coco’ and Mexico’s Day of the Dead rule at box office

Los Angeles :The animated Disney and Pixar hit “Coco” ruled at North American box offices for a second week, figures released Monday showed, beating out superheroes, dramas and Christmas comedies. The film tells the story of a 12-year-old Mexican, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who longs to become a musician but faces a generations-old family ban on music. It netted an estimated $27.5 million for the three-day weekend and $110 million since it opened over the Thanksgiving Day holiday, an industry data provider, Exhibitor Relations, said. “Coco,” which takes Miguel into the magical Land of the Dead, where trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) helps him unravel a deep family secret, received a rare A+ rating from audiences surveyed by CinemaScore. In second place again was Warner Bros. film “Justice League,” with $16.7 million in its third week out. The all-star cast features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman joining to fend off supervillain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds). Third, also in its third week out, was Lionsgate’s feel-good film “Wonder,” which netted $12.1 million. The movie, starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, tells the story of a fifth-grade boy with a facial deformity who must deal with other children’s shock and bullying when he first attends a mainstream school.

Orignally published by APP