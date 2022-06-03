Coco Gauff brushed aside Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years and set up a showcase clash against world number one Iga Swiatek.

The 18-year-old who was already in unknown Grand Slam territory with her first semi-final spot will be the next to try and break the Pole’s 34-match win streak.

Coco Gauff has shown credentials that may challenge Swiatek as she is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The youngest finalist at any Grand Slam in 18 years needed time to find her range in a contest with so much at stake, trading two early breaks each with Trevisan.

But once she found a way to neutralize the left-hander’s booming forehand, Gauff breezed through the first set by winning the last three games with ease.

The 28-year-old Trevisan, bidding to become the lowest-ranked finalist in the event’s history, took a medical break to strap up her right calf.

But things did not get any better for the Italian as 36 unforced errors in total against Gauff’s perfectly executed backhands gave Trevisan no sight of a comeback.

The teenager also kept attacking the Italian’s serve as the Trevisan managed only a low 46% win rate on her first delivery.

Ranked 23rd in the world, Gauff broke her again in a game lasting 14 minutes to go 3-1 up and never looked back, easily sealing the win on her first match point.

She is the third American to make it to the final at her age.