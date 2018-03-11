Coca-Cola System invested over US $ 500m

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Coca Cola International (CCI) Pakistan Director for Public Affairs and Communications Cagdas Donmez has said the Coca-Cola System has invested over US $ 500 million in the last five years.

“We are also in the process of setting up new production facility in Faisalabad,” he said while speaking to the journalists during their visit of Lahore bottling plant. The tour included a visit to the production facility and an overview of the company’s quality controls and global quality assurance standards.

Cagdas Donmez also informed the journalist about the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility project Paani. CCI Pakistan has set up 24 water filtration plants across the country and is providing access of safe drinking water to 750,000+ in Pakistan.

During the tour, the delegation received a firsthand experience of witnessing the end-to-end production process. They also observed the quality control checks during their visit where CCI Pakistan’s product safety measures and quality standards were highlighted. CCI Pakistan, in line with the global nature of its business, ensures highest quality controls and standards which are followed throughout the production and distribution process.

CCI Pakistan is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Icecek (CCI). CCI, headquartered in Istanbul, is the 6th largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world. CCI Pakistan produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola company in Pakistan. CCI Pakistan serves a consumer base of 208 million with 5 plants and more than 3000 employees across the country.