Coca-Cola food, music festival

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s biggest food festival is back again for all the Karachiites before they bid farewell to winters. Coca Cola Food and Music Festival(Coke fest) is all set to take place on 15th, 16th and 17th of February at the Beach Park Clifton. The event is going to be bigger, better and yummier this time with different cuisines under one roof; ranging from Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai) to Turkish/Lebanese, where home-owned culinary businesses are given opportunities to share their talents with the world. Coke fest has proudly become one of the most anticipated events in the city and most talked about on social media as well, with the highest number of #hashtags, around 24,300 posts. Rizwan U. Khan, (General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region) stated “Coca-Cola has always been a staunch supporter of people’s love for food and music. With this edition of Coke Food and Music Festival we are expanding this one of its kind platform across the nation” Coke Fest is not only about food, but it also focuses on providing entertainment to the families and friends with extravagant concerts each day by Pakistan’s leading performers.

