Coca-Cola food, music festival from Jan 25

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Following the successful launch of the new season of Coca-Cola Food & Music Festival in Lahore, and sold out events in Faisalabad and Karachi, the biggest #PartyinTheParkis all set for Islamabad (3 days: 25th, 26thand 27thJanuary 2019) atGulberg Greens Islamabad.

#CokeFestIslamabad promises to offer all of the season’s freshest flavors ranging from a diversity of traditional Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai), Turkish/Lebanese and Italian. The selection of cuisines for #CokeFest has been curated based on the reviews and feedback of the extremely active members of the popular food portal “Foodies ‘R Us”, indeed confirming that the selection is based on popular choice and opinions of some of Pakistan’s most passionate and authentic foodies.

The #CokeFest also acknowledges that there is nothing quite like a home cooked meal; for which reason the festival celebrates home-based chefs who make up a significant part of the #CokeFest, bringing with them a range of their multi-generational secret family recipes, soul food and unique flavors.

Attendees will also witness chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoy a stellar line up of live music with other fun-filled activities. Foodies in Islamabad will also witness the incredible selection of musicians from Coke Studio and other megastars such AsimAzhar, Natasha Baig, Sarmad Qadeer, Elizabeth Rai , Waqar Ehsin, Quadrum,Jal, Jawad Ahmed, Sahara Ali Bagga and Sahara UK.

Along with the festivities, #CokeFest will be collaborating with Rizq to ensure the food surplus is utilized to serve the underprivileged segment of the society, instead of going to waste.

Rizwan U. Khan, (General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region) stated “Coca-Cola has always been a staunch supporter of people’s love for food and music. With this edition of Coke Food and Music Festival we are expanding this one of its kind platform across the nation”

CEO at Activemedia (The Organizer), Saad M. Khan said; “The season 1 of Coca-Cola Food and Music Festival saw the biggest celebration of Pakistani culture with more than 250,000 people enjoying the festival with their loved ones. Season 2 of the Coke Fest is going to be bigger than ever, expanding to five cities with 7 events altogether. We are extremely excited and looking forward to welcome our guests to provide world-class entertainment through quality music and food for everyone.”

