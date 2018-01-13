Coca-Cola to bring historic FIFA world cup™ trophy to Pakistan

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Coca-Cola will be bringing the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy to Lahore, Pakistan on February 3, 2018 creating a historic occasion giving Pakistani fans the chance to experience football’s most coveted prize.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will give millions of people around the world the opportunity to get ready to taste the feeling of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. In hosting this momentous, international tour, Coca-Cola and FIFA invite fans to get up close and personal with the same trophy that is presented by FIFA to the winning country of the FIFA World Cup™. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for thousands of fans to see the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.

Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager of Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan remarked that the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy’s visit to Pakistan – a historic first for the country – is a proud moment not only for football fans but for the entire country, as it promotes a softer image of the nation on the global stage. “Pakistan has millions of football enthusiasts and we are extremely excited that Pakistan is able to be a part of the Trophy Tour this year. Coca-Cola has always been the pioneer in taking initiatives that resonate deeply with the youth and support their development. Be it music, education, environment or sport, Coca-Cola firmly believes in the power of the young generation in the country.

Football is not only an emerging sport in Pakistan but also fast becoming a key platform of self-expression for the youth connecting them beyond social and cultural boundaries.”

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in September 2017 in Russia and will visit more than 50 countries across six continents, travelling 126,000 kilometers in the nine months leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Within Russia, the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 25 cities – the longest host country tour in history.

A delegation of sixteen Pakistanis, including representatives from media, The Coca-Cola Company and Pakistan National Football Team, will join the Tour in Chiang Mai, Thailand to receive the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy and bring it to Lahore, Pakistan. The Trophy will remain in Pakistan for one day and will be unveiled for a viewing experience to the media and thousands of Football fans at the Coke Fest in Lahore.